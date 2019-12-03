Brilliant Barty claims Newcombe hat-trick

Team Barty has reigned supreme on the biggest night in Australian tennis with coach and player scooping the silverware.

World No. 1 Ash Barty completed a Newcombe Medal three-peat after a record-breaking 2019 that included winning the French Open and the biggest cash prize in tennis history with victory in the WTA Finals.

She became the first Australian woman to end the year as the top-ranked player, claiming her third-straight Newcome Medal - having shared last year's honours with Alex de Minaur - ahead of fellow Fed Cup player Ajla Tomljanovic, Dylan Alcott, John Millman and De Minaur.



Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer - who has worked with Barty since her 2016 return to tennis after a sojourn playing cricket - was also honoured for coaching excellence performance.

Australian tennis legend John Newcombe presented Barty, 23, with the award which comes just weeks after she was anointed the 2019 winner of The Don Award as the athlete who most inspired the nation.

Newcombe said the entire country should be proud of the young superstar.

"It's a great feeling for all of Australia (to have a No. 1) - we're so proud of what she's been able to achieve this year," he said.

"She represents what Australia loves in a sportsperson. Great fighting qualities, she's a good sport on the court and she's humble about the whole thing."

From 2017, John Newcombe presents Ash Barty with her first John Newcombe medal. Picture: Getty

Stosur said she was happy to share the record of three Newcombe Medals with her Australian teammate.

"For us to be able to celebrate and be part of it as Australian tennis is very nice," she said.

"She absolutely deserves everything that's coming her way, so it's nice to be able to celebrate tennis as a whole but really what she's been able to achieve this year as an individual is incredible."

Barty is just the second Australian tennis player to win a trio of the prestigious individual honour, with Fed Cup teammate Samantha Stosur the only other.

Stosur, 35, was recognised with the Spirit of Tennis award, a decade after claiming the first Newcombe Medal.

The former world No.1's long-time former coach David Taylor described Stosur as "a terrific role model" whose leadership and professionalism had led to an incredible impact on Australian tennis.

"Sam has genuinely remained unchanged and unaffected by all her success," Taylor said.

"I cannot recall a single training session in the almost eight years we spent together where she did not give 100 per cent.

"It's a testament to Sam's character that she has enjoyed longevity at the pinnacle of the game. A multiple grand slam champion, Sam joins the ranks of Australian tennis greats and is a terrific role model for any aspiring player."

Alcott was saluted as the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability after claiming the wheelchair quad singles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Western Australian Talia Gibson and Sydney's Rinky Hijikata were recognised as female and male junior athlete of the year respectively.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Newcombe Medal

Ashleigh Barty

Coaching Excellence Club

Yvonne Fantin (West Lalor Tennis Club, (Vic)

Coaching Excellence Development

Tate Roberts (Brixton Tennis, WA)

Coaching Excellence Performance

Craig Tyzzer (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating

Brian Grace (Vic)

Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Talia Gibson (WA)

Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Rinky Hijikata (NSW)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability

Dylan Alcott (Vic)

Most Outstanding Australian Ranking Tournament

2019 North Beach Junior Classic (WA)

Most Outstanding Club

Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)

Most Outstanding Professional Tournament

City of Playford Tennis International (SA)

Most Outstanding School

Elizabeth North Primary School (SA)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior

Pat Moloney (ACT)

Volunteer Achievement Award

Darren Wunderer (Henley South Tennis Club, SA)