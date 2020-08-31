Menu
Grass fire at Lilydale
News

Brigades pitch in to battle out-of-control grass fire

Adam Hourigan
31st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
TOWN fire brigade units joined with Rural Fire Service over the weekend to fight fires on a number of fronts across the Clarence Valley.

With the RFS declaring an early start to the fire season from tomorrow midnight, a grass fire burned out of control on a property on Gorge Road at Lilydale.

 

Reporting on their Facebook page, the NSW Fire Rescue 307 South Grafton station responded as part of the effort to fight the fire.

A spokesman said the wind was minimal on arrival, but soon picked up.

'The fire spread through the dry grass quickly and in several directions, we were able to extinguish one flank of the fire while RFS worked on another," they said.

Fires burning within the Clarence Valley region.
"After the fire was under control we left the scene, leaving RFS to continue monitoring and containing it."

The fire was one of 12 listed on Fires Near Me burning in the Clarence Valley, with the majority burning to the south of Grafton.

An out of control grass fire near Lilydale
Supt Watts said from July 1 to October 1 last year Clarence Valley RFS crews received calls to 298 grass and bushfires. This year since July 1 to last week there has only been 39 calls.

"Last year our hazard reduction plans were obliterated by the early fire season but this year we've had a window of opportunity open and we're going pretty hard," he said.

clarence fires lilydale south grafton fire and rescue
Grafton Daily Examiner

