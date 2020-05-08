Brief of evidence ordered in case of double fatality

A man is facing numerous charges over a crash which killed two people

A man is facing numerous charges over a crash which killed two people

A BRUNSWICK Heads man charged over a double fatality near Mullumbimby remains on bail.

The case against Richard Alexander Davis, 29, went before Mullumbimby Local Court for the first time on Thursday.

Mr Davis is facing two counts of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of negligent driving occasioning death, not keeping left of a median strip, not keeping left of a dividing line and not turning right correctly.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd about 2km north of Mullumbimby about 11.45am on Sunday, September 1 last year a

Initial reports of the incident were that a westbound Nissan Juke and an eastbound Toyota Hilux utility had collided in the eastbound lane.

When paramedics arrived, they attempted to revive the passenger of the Hilux, a 79-year-old woman, but she died at the scene.

The 80-year-old man who was driving the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, but passed away a few days later.

Mr Davis, who was allegedly driving the Nissan, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police attached to the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit investigated the circumstances of the crash and Mr Davis was issued with a Court Attendance Notice on Thursday, February 27.

His licence was suspended.

Mr Davis was excused from attending court on Thursday and his solicitor, Vince Boss, appeared via email.

Mr Boss lodged no formal pleas on behalf of his client.

A brief of evidence is to be served July 1.

The matter is due to return to Mullumbimby Local Court on July 9, when Mr Davis will be excused from appearing if legally represented.