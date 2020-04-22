Brewery gears up to sell sanitiser at wholesale prices

Seven Mile Brewing Company co-owner Matt Wilson helping to put the final touches on the new business located in Ballina.

Seven Mile Brewing Company co-owner Matt Wilson helping to put the final touches on the new business located in Ballina.

BALLINA based business Seven Mile Brewery is helping to save staff jobs and support the community by creating hand sanitiser.

The company is producing 500 litres a week but hopes to be producing roughly 2000 litres a week once they hit full production levels.

They follow strict guidelines and each bottle being hand filled, capped and labelled.

“If you’re a mum and dad business it is really hard to find sanitiser at an affordable price right now,” head brewer Matt Wilson said.

“We’re offering wholesale prices of $9.90 per litre to local business owners or community groups in need.

“Hopefully as we grow volume we can look at the possibility of donating sanitiser.”

He said the business landscape is changing daily at the moment.

“Trying to secure new supply chains, negotiate deals that work for everyone and most importantly try to support as many other local businesses while we’re at it.

“Our product is 100% Australian made.

“It doesn’t have the symbol as that takes time to register that we didn’t have.

“The alcohol is made on site or by Manildra, our ingredients are made by Ecolab, our glass is made in Penrith and our labels are printed on the Gold Coast.

“The most stressful and interesting part of this has just been problem solving.”

He said their brewery was still operating, albeit at about 5 per cent of normal volume.

“We will continue to offer takeaways and online orders for the foreseeable future, and surely throw a big party with the rest of the country once pubs are opened once more,” he said.

“I’d just like to emphasise that the focus of this product is to keep people employed, not just in our brewery but in other Australian businesses.

“If we all buy Australian products as much as possible through this pandemic we have a better chance of making it through this as a strong community, hopefully avoiding some of the economic hurt that is looking more and more inevitable.”