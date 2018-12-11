Menu
Brent Moresco (left) smiled while leaving the County Court in Melbourne in September. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Crime

Drunk man loses at court twice

by AAP, staff writers
11th Dec 2018 11:28 AM

A DRUNKEN reveller who blinded a man during a night out in Melbourne after taking offence to his man bun has lost his bid for appeal.

Brent Moresco, 20, and Bradley Elmore-Jeffries, 22, pleaded guilty in September to assaulting environmental scientist Elliot Harvey at Rubix Warehouse in Brunswick in May last year.

Mr Harvey lost sight in his right eye despite multiple operations.

Moresco was sentenced to three years in youth detention, while Elmore-Jeffries was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 months in prison.

Today, Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale rejected Moresco's appeal, describing the assault as "senseless violence by drunken young men".

 

Brent Moresco lost his appeal on Tuesday. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Moresco, who himself has a man bun, was filmed smiling as he walked from the County Court of Victoria in September having been sentenced to time in a youth justice centre.

The court has previously been told Mr Harvey, who is in his mid-20s, can only work part-time after the attack and now feels like a "burden" to his employer.

"You didn't just attack me," Mr Harvey previously said to his attackers in court.

"You attacked my mother and father, who are still overwhelmed by fear for my future.

"But most of all my lover, who has had to deal with me being reduced to a shadow of who I once was."

