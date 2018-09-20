Man-bun haters jailed over nightclub assault

TWO young Melbourne men who blinded a reveller in one eye after taking offence to his man bun have been sentenced to time behind bars.

Brent Moresco, 20, and Bradley Elmore-Jeffries, 22, attacked environmental scientist Elliot Harvey at a Brunswick nightclub in May 2017. Moresco will spend three years in youth detention, while Elmore-Jeffries will serve a minimum of 21 months after the pair pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury.

Both men have pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury, with their victim losing sight in his right eye despite multiple operations.

Brent Moresco didn’t like his victim’s man bun. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

Moresco, who himself has a man bun, walked free from the County Court of Victoria last week after being told he would be sentenced to time in a youth justice centre.

But his co-offender was taken into custody.

The court has previously been told Mr Harvey, who is in his mid-20s, can only work part-time after the attack and now feels like a "burden" to his employer.

"You didn't just attack me," Mr Harvey previously said to his attackers in court.

"You attacked my mother and father, who are still overwhelmed by fear for my future.

"But most of all my lover, who has had to deal with me being reduced to a shadow of who I once was."