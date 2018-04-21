Menu
Crime

BREAKING: Two prison officers suspended from M'boro jail

Annie Perets
by
21st Apr 2018 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM

TWO custodial officers have been suspended from duty at Maryborough Correctional Centre, following allegations they used excessive force on prisoners.

The alleged incident happened on April 9, and is pending investigation.

A complaint relating to alleged excessive use of force has been lodged with the Crime and Corruption Commission and the matter will also be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"As the matter is under investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further," a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said.

"As a top tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services expects the highest standards of ethical and professional behaviour from its officers at all times."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

