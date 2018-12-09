Menu
Login
DEPLOYED: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek.
DEPLOYED: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek. Frank Redward
Breaking

BREAKING: Double fatality closes Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
by
9th Dec 2018 8:32 PM | Updated: 9:39 PM

UPDATE 9.30PM: NSW Police have confirmed two people have been killed and one person injured following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway this evening.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision this evening, and two men in the car died at the scene. A female passenger was trapped in the vehicle 

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command remain on the scene conducting inquiries.

Both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are currently closed, with a contraflow in place. Delays are expected.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek this evening, with unconfirmed reports from the scene indicating there have been two fatalities and one person trapped in the incident.

The collision occurred at about 8.01pm this evening, with emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services responding to the collision. Reports from the scene suggest a vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment approximately 500m south of Parker Rd on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic NSW map of Halfway Creek collision, 500m south of Parker Rd.
Live Traffic NSW map of Halfway Creek collision, 500m south of Parker Rd. Live Traffic NSW

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene as well.

Live Traffic NSW reports one of the two southbound lanes is closed, and advises motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

clarence crime editors picks nsw ambulance pacific highway pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners