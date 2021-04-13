Menu
Marine Rescue have attended to two people thrown overboard at East Ballina on April 13, 2021.
News

BREAKING: Boat flips, two overboard, one critical

liana walker
13th Apr 2021 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
UPDATE 10.10am: One patient has been taken to Ballina Hospital after they fell overboard at the Ballina bar this morning.

A New South Wales Ambulance person said two patients had been treated, one was in a critical condition, however their status has been unable to be confirmed. 

 

Original story: Paramedics are treating a number of patients at East Ballina after they fell overboard when their boat overturned on Tuesday morning.

 

 

A Marine Rescue spokesman said the boat overturned at the Ballina bar on the northern side where two people fell overboard.

A boat has overturned in mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina this morning. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star
He said police, ambulance, surf lifesavers and a number of marine rescues attended the scene.

He said the boat was still drifting in the river.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said three crews are attending the scene including a specialist medical team from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter.

He said one patient appeared to be in a critical condition.

MORE TO COME.

