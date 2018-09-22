Menu
Login
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Skydiver crash-lands at Kandanga Creek

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM

BREAKING 12:45pm

A SKYDIVER has reportedly crash landed into a tree and fallen more than 10 metres (30 feet) to the ground at Kandanga Creek early this afternoon.

Emergency service crews are currently on the way to the scene at Mitchell Creek Rd, where it's believed the jumper landed in the tree and fell to the ground at around 12:33pm.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was thought to be conscious but could not confirm his condition as crews were on route.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

gympie breaking news gympie emergency gympie news gympie region imbil kandanga creek mitchell creek road queensland ambulance service skydiving accident sky jumper
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners