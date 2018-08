A teenager has been hospitalised.

A TEENAGER has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he suffered an electric shock at school this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service units responded to reports of an electric shock at 9.07am.

A spokesman said the young male teen suffered an injury to his hand during the incident.

He has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.