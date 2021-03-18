UPDATE: Road clear as police give detail on highway crash

The scene of a motorcycle crash at Glenugie on March 18 2021

UPDATE: 7PM

The Pacific Highway is now open in both directions following a motorcycle crash at Glenugie this afternoon.

Emergency services and towing companies including TNT Towing worked to clean up the scene.

Coffs Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman has confirmed that the crash only involved a motorcycle.

"Around 5pm, a male and a female were travelling south in the rain on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie when they have lost control of their motorcycle and hit the centre wires," he said.

"Both the driver and pillion passenger were taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash are urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers."

UPDATE:

Early reports from the scene indicate that one patient is being treated for leg fractures

The scene is being cordened off, and the highway lanes may be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

A serious crash between what is reported to be between and a car and a motorbike has closed the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting the incident occurred on the approach to Franklins Road near Glenugie in what it described as a serious incident.

Southbound traffic is being held at the scene, and motorists are urged to avoid the area or allow additional time.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site, and reports from the scene indicate the motorcyclist may have had a pillion passenger with them.

More information as it comes to hand.