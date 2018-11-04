Menu
Login
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police search for missing Rockhampton boy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Nov 2018 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.

The boy told family he intended to go fishing and spend the night at a friend's house and would return home yesterday (Saturday).

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home. Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cms tall with a slim build, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt and long camouflage pants.

He was riding a purple pushbike and carrying a fishing rod, tackle box and a dark grey High Sierra backpack.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

allenstown editors picks missing child queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners