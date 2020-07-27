Menu
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
News

Police release more details after fatal island crash

Jessica Cook
27th Jul 2020 2:10 PM
POLICE have confirmed all four men involved in the weekend fatal crash on Fraser Island were Australian residents.

The driver of the car, who died on scene, was a British national but had been in Australia for about 10 years.

The 29-year-old lived in New South Wales and police believe the man was in Queensland on holidays.

The passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

It is not known if any of the men in the car were related.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

