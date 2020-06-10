Menu
A police operation was underway on the Pacific Hwy earlier today.
BREAKING: High speed chase on Pacific Hwy

Alison Paterson
Jessica Lamb
by and
10th Jun 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM
A MOTORCYCLE led police on a chase on the Pacific Highway earlier today.  

Tweed Byron Police Inspector Matt Keogh confirmed the bike was being pursued northbound on the M1.

"Around 3pm there was a pursuit with a motorcycle northbound on the M1," he said.  

"The pursuit commenced around Yelgun way and police terminated near Clothiers Creek due to the speed of the offending motorcycle."  

Insp Keogh said officers have the number plate of the motorcycle and are now investigating the identity of the rider.

