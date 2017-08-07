24°
UPDATE: Man shot by police yesterday has died

Caitlan Charles
| 6th Aug 2017 5:38 PM Updated: 7th Aug 2017 5:45 AM

UPDATE 7:45AM: POLICE have confirmed that a man shot by police after a confrontation on Sunday has died.

He was taken to Grafton Base Hospital in a critical condition, before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where he died.

NSW Police have erected a crime scene on North St, Grafton following an alleged shooting incident.
NSW Police have erected a crime scene on North St, Grafton following an alleged shooting incident. Matthew Elkerton

UPDATE: A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton on Sunday, a NSW Police spokesperson has confirmed.

Police were called to a unit on Turf Street just before 3.45pm following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival officers were allegedly confronted by a man armed with a knife. An officer discharged a taser, before the man was shot. He has not yet been identified.

The officers treated the man at the scene until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics. He was taken to Grafton Hospital in a critical condition.

A policeman performs CPR to a man who was shot in North St, Grafton on Sunday, 6th August, 2017.
A policeman performs CPR to a man who was shot in North St, Grafton on Sunday, 6th August, 2017. Wayne Pepper

 

A critical incident team will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to independent review.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

 

Photos
View Gallery

EARLIER: A man has been shot in Grafton this afternoon.

The Daily Examiner is attending and understands that emergency services responded to a scene in North St at about 4pm.

According to The Daily Telegraph, police shot a man in Grafton during what is believed to be a hostage situation following a domestic violence incident. The man's condition is not known. A critical investigation has been established by police to investigate the shooting.

A police officer walks past the scene of a police shooting in North St, Grafton.
A police officer walks past the scene of a police shooting in North St, Grafton. Tim Howard

According to witnesses, the man was brandishing a knife when police tried to taser the man but that was unsuccessful. Two police were seen attempting CPR on the man.

It is understood at least one man was transported by ambulance from the scene. A helicopter arrived at the hospital a short time later.

A crime scene has been erected on North St between Turf St and Queen St. Police from Grafton, Maclean, Yamba and Lawrence have responded to the incident. It is understood detectives are on route from Coffs Harbour as well.

More information will be available as it comes to hand.

Topics:  editors picks grafton investigation knife nsw police police shooting shooting

