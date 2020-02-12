Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been charged after the death of a man on Monday.
Two people have been charged after the death of a man on Monday.
News

Horror M1 death: man tied to chair, hit by semi-trailer

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Feb 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged following the horrific death of a man who was allegedly tied to a chair before he was hit by a semi-trailer on the M1.

Tweed Byron District Police are appealing for public assistance to piece together the final movements of the 43-year-old man who was killed after he was hit by a semi-trailer truck about 7.10am on the north-bound lanes of the M1 near Cudgera Creek.

Following further inquiries, police attended a Cudgera Creek home on Kanes Rd and spoke with a 38-year-old woman and 46-year-old man.

The pair were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

They were both charged with take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage.

They were refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday, where they were refused bail again to face the same court next Monday.

Police will allege the man and woman detained the man and tied him to a chair at the property.

As police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, detectives are appealing for anyone who may have had recent contact with him to come forward.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
twdbreaking twdcourt twdcrime twdnews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        premium_icon Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        Crime Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers faces court over charges she failed to provide appropriate medical treatment to eight cats in her care.

        Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        premium_icon Why so many anti-vaxxers are total hypocrites

        Opinion Dear pox-bubblers. Politely get stuffed.

        The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        premium_icon The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        News QANTAS announced it will resume flights between Ballina and Sydney from next month...

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.