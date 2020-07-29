Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Breaking

Police investigating cause of fiery fatal crash

Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
and , newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jul 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle crash which killed one person.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Iluka Road, The Freshwater, following reports a vehicle hit a tree and was well alight.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling west on Iluka Road when it left the road and crashed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before police located a body, believed to be that of the driver and sole occupant, in the vehicle.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist officers.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said witnesses reported hearing loud explosions coming from the crash site, showing the intensity of the collision.

Chief Insp Reid said reports varied from the scene but it was believed the vehicle was travelling at speed and erratically prior to the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence police district coastal views editors picks fatal crash iluka iluka road
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        premium_icon Hotel’s multi-million dollar sale to mystery buyer

        News ONE of the region’s leading watering holes sold last week to a mystery buyer with deep pockets.

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals See how many attacks were in your area

        Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        premium_icon Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        News THE 41-year-old was issued a COVID-19 health directive to stay at a Byron Bay...

        Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        premium_icon Former chef sped off because he knew he’d go back to jail

        News Man led police on chase through Ballina’s CBD while he was on parole