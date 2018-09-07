Menu
NBN outage impacting northern Queensland
NBN outage impacting northern Queensland Tobi Loftus
News

Telstra outage impacts customers

Ashley Pillhofer
by
7th Sep 2018 8:12 AM

RESIDENTS around Mackay are reporting issues accessing Telstra internet services. 

Impacted customers have taken to Facebook and Twitter to vent their frustrations, with Telstra revealing the company was experiencing issues with its service in some areas.

"We're currently investigating reports of an issue impacting services in Northern Queensland," a spokesperson for Telstra said on Twitter.

" (We) apologise for any inconvenience caused by this outage. Technicians will be working on getting this resolved as soon as possible."

The reports of internet connection issues started flowing in more than one hour ago, with residents across the Mackay, Whitsunday, Townsville and Cairns region reportedly impacted.

Website AussieOutages shows reports of internet issues began to climb about 5am before peaking about 7.30am. 

NBN outages as recorded by AussieOutages
Mackay Daily Mercury

