Menu
Login
The blaze was first called in about 6.10pm with residents reporting multiple crews arriving on the scene.
The blaze was first called in about 6.10pm with residents reporting multiple crews arriving on the scene.
News

UPDATE: Eight crews called to Eli Waters grass fire

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Sep 2018 7:59 PM | Updated: 9:03 PM

UPDATE (9PM): A GRASS fire burning in rural scrubland in Eli Waters has been brought under control by firefighters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said about eight crews from the Rural and Urban Fire Brigades were called to the blaze about 6.10pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters set up on Martin St and Ibis Blvd to contain two fire fronts moving in the area.

The blaze was brought under control after 8pm, with four crews currently on scene for backburning and monitoring.

No property was under threat.

The QFES spokesman said some smoke was likely to be present through the night.

EARLIER: MULTIPLE fire crews have been battling a vegetation fire in Eli Waters near Ibis Blvd.

The blaze was first called in about 6.10pm with residents reporting multiple crews arriving on the scene.

The Chronicle understands the fire is in rural scrubland near Eli Waters.

Related Items

eli waters fcemergency fire fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners