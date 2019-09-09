Menu
Login
TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019.
TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
9th Sep 2019 6:19 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM

TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the incident which occurred approximately 10km south of Woodburn shortly before 6am.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions with motorists advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come.

editors picks multi vehicle crash pacific highway woodburn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment BUSHFIRES have already caused devastation to parts of the Northern Rivers - now it's time to take a look at the outlook.

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    News Annual dragon boat regatta paddles into East Ballina

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Surfing "The day was all about wise wave selection”