Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Gympie overnight.
BREAKING: Man stabbed in Gympie overnight

Frances Klein
by
7th Sep 2018 6:55 AM

A MAN who was allegedly stabbed in the chest at an inner-Gympie address last night was in a critical condition when he was airlifted to hospital.

The man in his mid-thirties suffered wounds to his chest at an Elizabeth St address about 9.40pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

RELATED: Men armed with sledgehammers in violent Cooroy cop assault 

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital last night before being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, the spokesman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

