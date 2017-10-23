Police confirm tragic death at Fingal Head

UPDATED. 3.21pm:

POLICE have confirmed the tragic death of a 20-year-old bodyboarder at Fingal Headland today.

The search for the man commenced with police and surf lifesaver assistance at about 11.30am.

Police responded to reports of the swimmer becoming distressed in the water, after coming off his board and attempting to climb the rocks.

His friends reported the incident to police.

After a frantic search, the man was pulled from the water at about 1.30pm, onto the beach, where paramedics commenced CPR.

Sadly, the man could not be revived.

A report will be prepared for the coroner to determine the cause of the man's death.

Ryan Martin, 30, died last year when she tried to rescue a 10-year-old girl swept out to sea off the same headland.

Aggie Auela, 26, died in 2015, when she tried to rescue a nine-year-old boy off the same headland.

