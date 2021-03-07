Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man dies after falling overboard a vessel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 40-year-old River Ranch man has died after falling overboard a vessel on Saturday night in Rosslyn Bay.

Police were alerted to reports of the incident at 11pm.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Rescue 300 conducted several passes over the Rosslyn Bay and Wreck Point areas in search of the missing man.

Just after 1am, while searching the beach area between those two points, a body was found on the rocks by Rescue 300.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing.

fatal accident marine deaths racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        Premium Content Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        News Harrowing tales of neglect in the Royal Commission’s report into aged care include that of Italian migrant Annunziata Santoro, a retired dressmaker.

        Tears of relief with breakthrough eczema drug now affordable

        Premium Content Tears of relief with breakthrough eczema drug now affordable

        Health It used to cost $22,000 a year, but will now be just $41

        How $4000 was washed through pokies in 60 minutes

        Premium Content How $4000 was washed through pokies in 60 minutes

        News Secret report into money laundering through pokies being finalised

        COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Premium Content COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Education From Monday, parents and schools across NSW will have a new set of coronavirus...