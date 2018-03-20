UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

UPDATE, Wed 1pm: INJURED jockey Kirk Matheson remained in the intensive care unit at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital overnight after a serious race fall at Grafton yesterday.

Racing NSW has reported scans on the jockey revealed he sustained a laceration to his liver.

Matheson was rushed into emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and will remain under observation for today.

The 24-year-old jockey also suffered several broken ribs in the incident. He had been trampled on by a fellow runner after he fell from his mount Legal Loophole on the straight at Grafton.

Grafton trainer Any Parramore, who trains Legal Loophole, said the horse had surprisingly recovered well from the fall.

"He got back up almost straight after the fall," Parramore said. "He has a bit of light skin off his nose and his mouth but that is all there is.

"Oddly enough it isn't the first time he has fallen at full gallop. He once full during a morning in track work at Grafton, and he recovered really quickly from that too."

A former jockey in his own right, Parramore said he will give the horse a few days to settle before it goes back into work.

"He walked out of it good as gold, but naturally I will give him a bit of room, he doesn't need to be rushed back," he said.

"We will just have to see how he comes through it and keep an eye out for any soreness in the horse."

Legal Loophole has finished in the placings three times in his 11 career starts, but is yet to crack the elusive winner's list.

EARLIER: A JOCKEY has been injured in a fall during the final 200m of a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club this afternoon.

Kirk Matheson, in the saddle of Andrew Parramore trained Legal Loophole and was railing up in the final stretch of Race 4 at Grafton at the time of the fall.

Matheson was trampled by another horse after falling from the saddle.

According to Racing NSW, Matheson was conscious after the fall and was complaining of pain to his chest and ribs.

He was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for scans and treatment.