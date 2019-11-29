Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Breaking

BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2019 6:31 PM | Updated: 8:25 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

 

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

bradley young fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        premium_icon 'Two weeks of waiting, and 20 minutes of madness'

        News Mororo family tell of night where fire surrounded their home, and how the community...

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...