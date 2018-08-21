Menu
The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions due to a fuel tanker and car collision.
The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions due to a fuel tanker and car collision. Contributed
BREAKING: Fuel tanker and car collide north of Bowen

Madura Mccormack
by
21st Aug 2018 2:52 PM

UPDATE 3.10PM: 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said at this stage it appears the driver of the fuel tanker has gotten safely out of the vehicle after it collided with a car on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

 

 

EARLIER: A FUEL tanker has crashed head on with a car in a serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Bowen.

Queensland Police confirmed fuel is leaking from the tanker and the highway is closed in both directions.

It is expected to be closed for some time.

The crash happened about 2.25pm on the Bruce Highway, 4.2km north of Bowen.

It is understood another car may also be involved.

Paramedics are assessing multiple patients on the scene, with details of the extent of their injuries unconfirmed at this stage.

Two firefighting crews are also on scene.

More to come.

