UPDATE: Latest on flood warning for Tweed River

5AM UPDATE: Rainfall has eased since 11pm Thursday night. The Tweed River at Tumbulgum peaked at 2.3 metres at 1.30am on Friday, just below the major flood level.

Minor flooding is occurring at Murwillumbah and Chindera (Barneys Point), the Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest advice.

Minor to Moderate flooding is occurring along the Tweed River.

The Tweed River at North Murwillumbah peaked at 3.80 metres around 01:00 am Friday near the moderate flood level.

The Tweed River at Tumbulgum peaked at 2.30 metres around 01:30 am Friday, near the major flood level. The Tweed River at Tumbulgum is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (1.80 m) Friday afternoon.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) peaked at 1.35 metres around 02:00 am Friday with minor flooding.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

*Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

*Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

*Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

*Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

Latest River Heights:



Tweed River at Uki 4.78 Falling 03:36 AM FRI 14/02/20

Oxley River at Eungella 2.22 Steady 03:34 AM FRI 14/02/20

Rous River at Chillingham 2.13 Steady 03:37 AM FRI 14/02/20

Rous River at Boat Harbour 4.73 Rising 03:36 AM FRI 14/02/20

Tweed River at Tumbulgum 2.23 Steady 03:33 AM FRI 14/02/20

Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) 1.32 Steady 03:39 AM FRI 14/02/20

BREAKING: Flood warning for Tweed River

FLOOD warnings have been issued for Tumbulgum, North Murwullimbah and Chinderah.

At 12.04am today Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology reported this flood warning.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday has caused renewed river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum.

As a result major flooding is expected at Tumbulgum early Friday morning.

Moderate flooding is expected at Murwillumbah Friday morning.

Moderate flooding is occurring at Tumbulgum, and minor flooding occurring at Murwillumbah.

Minor flooding is expected at Chinderah (Barneys Point) early Friday morning, with the high tide.

A severe thunderstorm warning is current for the Northern Rivers district.

Tweed River: Minor to Major flooding is expected along the Tweed River.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Tweed River at North Murwillumbah is likely to reach around 4.10 metres 01:00 am Friday, with moderate flooding. The Tweed River at Tumbulgum is likely to reach around 2.50m 2am Friday, with major flooding.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is likely to reach 1.50m around 2am Friday, with minor flooding.

Next issue: The next warning will be issued by 04:00 am EDT on Friday 14 February 2020.

Latest River Heights:

Tweed River at Uki,6.24,Steady,12:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Oxley River at Eungella,3.58,Rising,11:58 PM THU 13/02/20

Rous River at Chillingham,2.45,Steady,11:51 PM THU 13/02/20

Rous River at Boat Harbour,5.41,Steady,12:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Tweed River at Tumbulgum,2.27,Rising,11:53 PM THU 13/02/20

Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point),1.27,Rising,11:58 PM THU 13/02/20

Warning ID: IDN36601