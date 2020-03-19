BREAKING: Five coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

A FIFTH case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Northern NSW this afternoon.

Northern NSW Local Health District has confirmed another two cases of COVID-19 within the LHD since March 18, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW Local Health District to five.

"All five cases are currently in self-isolation and are being monitored daily," Dr Jane Jelfs, Acting Director North Coast Public Health Unit, said.

"To date, four of the five cases had returned from overseas and the source of acquisition for the fifth case is under investigation at the time of this release.

North Coast Public Health Unit is contacting people who had been in close contact with the two new cases.

"Close contacts are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from their last contact with the case, or to be tested if they develop symptoms.

"As with other cases, these individuals will be followed-up daily and supported with ongoing advice.

"One confirmed case travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina, arriving 10 March 2020. Contacts were in rows 7 - 11.

"The risk to those passengers is considered low because of the flight time, however as a matter of caution, we do ask that people who were seated in those rows 7 - 11 be alert to signs and symptoms of COVID-19."

Dr Jelfs said symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and sometimes shortness of breath.

"If you develop these symptoms, call your doctor and let them know that you were in those seats on that particular flight," she said.

"There are no other locations that pose an ongoing risk to members of the public at this time.

"There are two COVID-19 / flu clinics in NNSWLHD at present, located at The Tweed "Hospital and Lismore Base Hospital. These clinics are open from 10am to 6pm daily.

These clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

"People without symptoms do not need and will not be tested at this stage.

Dr Jelfs said NNSWLHD is closely monitoring the volume of respiratory presentations at all

facilities, and will use this information to determine when and if additional COVID-19/

flu clinics need to opened at other hospitals in the District.

"We encourage everyone to play their part in containing the spread of COVID-19 by

washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining social distance

and staying home if you're unwell," she said.

Visit the NSW Health website for more advice.