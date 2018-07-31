BREAKING: Highway re-opened, crews continuing to backburn

A bushfire closed the Bruce Highway and train line between Mount Larcom and Ambrose on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 4pm:

The Bruce Highway has been re-opened as six crews continue to damp down the area.

A grader is currently pushing firebreaks to contain fire.

Homes are no longer under threat.

UPDATE 3pm:

Fire crews are still battling the blaze north of Mount Larcom and will soon be joined by the Tannum and Mt Maurice rural fire brigades.

A call has also been put out for a dozer and grader to assist the firie's.

The highway remains cut and the rail line has also been closed.

No reports of damage to homes or loss of livestock have been made.

Black circle marking the bush fire area adjacent to Taylors Lane, Machine Creek. Google Maps

UPDATE 2pm:

The fire has closed the Bruce Highway north of Mount Larcom and multiple properties are now under threat.

Several rural and urban fire brigade units are now on their way to help fight the fire.

UPDATE 1pm:

A CHANGE in wind direction and speed at 1pm resulted in the grass fire to move towards property and livestock.

EARLIER 12.46pm:

THREE crews are currently fighting a fire near Mount Larcom which started just before midday.

Firie's arrived at a property on Taylors Lane and immediately called for back up from Calliope and Raglan.

A bushfire closed the Bruce Highway and train line between Mount Larcom and Ambrose on Monday afternoon. Matt Taylor

The last report indicated the fire had jumped Machine Creek and was continuing to spread.

It is not known at this stage if properties are being threatened.