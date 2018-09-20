Menu
Login
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night. Rob Williams
Breaking

Female robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker, North Rockhampton overnight.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old female was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when she was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow

berserker editors picks knifepoint robbery tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners