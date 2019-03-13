Menu
Login
Extreme restrictions are aimed at making drinking water supplies in the region last as long as possible.
Extreme restrictions are aimed at making drinking water supplies in the region last as long as possible. John McCutcheon
Council News

BREAKING: Extreme water restrictions to be enforced tomorrow

marian faa
by
13th Mar 2019 12:15 PM

FROM tomorrow, residential water users in the Southern Downs will be forced to limit themselves to 120L per day under new council measures aimed at addressing what local politicians have called "a disaster".

Extreme water restrictions will come into play almost immediately after they were announced in a special council meeting this morning.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the restrictions were aimed at making drinking water supplies in the region last as long as possible.

"Our decision in mid-2018 was to consider this drought like we would any other disaster," the mayor said.

New restrictions will also mean a total ban on outdoor watering of plants and gardens, topping up swimming pools and using council drinking water on sporting fields.

Residents will only be allowed to clean the mirrors, lights, glass and number plates on their cars with a bucket filled directly from a tap.

Up to this point, no action has been take to enforce of water restrictions according to a SDRC Emergency Water Supply Plan released today.

But that is about to change.

"The council has commenced enforcement of compliance in accordance with the current high level water restrictions," the plan states.

120l per day disaster management drought emergency water supply plan extreme water restrictions sdrc southern downs
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Officers were left shocked with the positive reading of a 37-year-old man.

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident