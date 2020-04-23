PHOTOS: Dramatic police chase across Tweed

The scene of an alleged police chase in the Tweed today. Photo: Scott Powick

EYEWITNESSES have recounted the dramatic end to a police chase in the Tweed.

After a police chase, a man riding a motorcycle crashed on the corner of Fraser Dr and Terranorra Rd at Banora Point about 12.40pm today.

The Tweed Daily News understands the motorcycle is believed to be stolen.

Witnesses said the man ran from the crash scene into nearby bushland before being caught by uniformed police officers.

The man appeared to have a leg injury as he was arrested and put into the back of a police car.