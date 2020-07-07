Woman treated as two fires break out in the same home

Fire crews attended the same Banora Point home twice today, after two separate fires broke out.

UPDATE: 3.20pm

A HOME has been damaged and two people injured after a fire broke out in a Banora Point home this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a home on Widgee Ave at 1.46pm today.

It is now understood an earlier house fire, initially reported as being at a nearby Cominan Ave property, was at the same house.

The earlier blaze, which fire crews were called to just after 12.20pm, broke out in the home's kitchen.

The second fire began in the rear of the home.

Three Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Tweed Heads and Banora Point, including a HAZMAT team, attended the scene along with an ambulance.

Electricity supply to the home was turned off before fire crews could extinguish the blaze.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said a woman was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after the first fire broke out.

It's understood that woman lives in a neighbouring property.

The spokeswoman said fire crews arrived for the second time just before 2pm.

They had received a Triple 0 call from a neighbour who had seen flames issuing from the back of the home.

"Firefighters have managed to contain the fire," the spokeswoman said.

It's understood a man suffered minor burns.

"The cause of this fire has not yet been determined," she said.

"With more than 50 per cent of house fires starting in the kitchen, Fire and Rescue NSW are reminding residents to be vigilant and to keep looking when cooking.

"If your cooking catches fire, remember to turn off the stove if it is safe to do so and to call Triple Zero (000).

"Never put water on a fat or oil fire."

Firefighters and paramedics have now left the scene.

EARLIER:

FIRE crews are at the scene of a second house fire in Banora Point today.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a triple-0 call from a neighbour who could see visible flames from the back of the Widgee Ave home came in at 1.46pm.

Banora Point and Tweed Heads fire crews have been on the scene for about 10 minutes.

Earlier today, just after 12.20pm crews from Banora Point and Tweed Heads Fire Station also responded to a house fire on Cominan Ave, Banora Point.

Upon arrival crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

NSW Ambulance were also on scene, treating a woman for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The leading cause of house fires in NSW is leaving cooking unattended.

The spokeswoman said it was important the community remembered to keep looking when cooking.

"If your cooking catches fire never use water to put out a fat or oil fire, turn off the stove if it is safe to do so and call Triple Zero (000)."

