A group of teenagers have been arrested after the POLAIR helicopter and dozens of police officers on the ground chased a stolen SUV through the northern Gold Coast.
Crime

Cops swoop on teens after two-hour car chase

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Feb 2021 5:02 PM
THE Queensland Police POLAIR helicopter and multiple officers on the ground have arrested a group of teenagers after a dramatic chase across the northern Gold Coast.

The teens, who allegedly drove a stolen SUV, were arrested in the Pimpama area after a pursuit stretching more than two hours through Oxenford and the north of the city, a Gold Coast Police spokesman said.

The teens were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a Hyundai Tucson stolen from Mermaid Beach. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
He said police were alerted a Hyundai Tucson stolen from a Mermaid Beach home between January 24-25 was on the move about 12.20pm.

The chopper and police on the ground tracked the car for about an hour-and-a-half before the SUV was abandoned around Green Meadows Road at Pimpama.

The teens were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a Hyundai Tucson stolen from Mermaid Beach. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
POLAIR spotted several people fleeing from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody about 2.35pm, alongside a third person of an unknown age, the spokesman said.

The teens were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a Hyundai Tucson stolen from Mermaid Beach. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
Aerial footage from the 7 News Gold Coast helicopter later showed the teens surrounded by about a dozen officers as they were placed into police vehicles.

