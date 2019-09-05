BREAKING: Children trapped in bus crash at Goonellabah

A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning.

UPDATE 12.07pm: WYRALLAH Road Public School students involved in a bus crash this morning have all been reported safe after their bus hit the rear end of a garbage truck in Goonellabah.

"Northern Rivers Buslines informed Wyrallah Road Public School of the incident and principal Mr Hockings went to the scene of the accident to support our students," Wyrallah Road Public School posted on its Facebook page.

"Emergency services attended the incident.

"The students were transferred to another bus and delivered safely to school.

"We have notified the parents of the students involved in this incident to reassure them that their children are safe."

UPDATE 9.16am: POLICE say there are no reported injuries to any of the kids involved in this morning's bus crash, but the driver may have very minor injuries.

Senior Constable David Henderson said traffic is closed in both directions and emergency services are responding.

Motorists are urged to please avoid the area.

Original story: CHILDREN are trapped in a school bus which has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident which involves a bus from Northern Rivers Buslines.

The crash occurred on Pleasant St on the corner of Rous Rd, between Fischer St and Shearman Drive, around 8.30am today.

It is understood the 10 children are trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had four crews on scene.

"There appear to be no injuries at this stage," she said.

Police are also on scene.

More to come.