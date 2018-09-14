Menu
Login
An eight-year-old girl and a man have died in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon
An eight-year-old girl and a man have died in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon 7 News
News

BREAKING: 8-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
Sarah Steger
by and
14th Sep 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM

UPDATE | 3.30pm: AN eight-year-old girl and a man have died in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

About 1.20pm emergency services responded to reports of a serious head-on collision 5km south of Childers.

Two RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopters were dispatched from Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast respectively and arrived on scene shortly after.

It is understood both are still on scene.

Upon their arrival, paramedics assessed and treated four patients.

Earlier a QAS spokeswoman said two - a male and a female - were in a critical condition.

Two other patients, believed to be two women, are in a serious condition.

The Bruce Highway is closed near Ross Camp Rd in both directions and traffic is being diverted.

Queensland Police Service have been contacted for comment.

 

UPDATE | 2.43pm: CLAYTON'S Towing has posted on Facebook that the Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions 5kms south of Childers.

Traffic is being diverted through Aerodrome Rd and is slow moving.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told The Courier Mail a child was among those critically injured.

 

UPDATE | 2.20pm: AN Ambulance spokesman confirmed two patients are in a critical condition and two patients are in a serious condition following a two-car crash earlier this afternoon

There are currently two rescue helicopters at the scene of the collision, south of Childers, on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed at least one person is trapped in a car.

The QAS spokesman said one man and one woman were in critical conditions.

The two in serious conditions are both women.

 

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY service crews are on their way to reports of a car roll over on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed that two cars collided on the highway, south of Childers near Ross Camp Rd.

More to come.

bruce highway crash editors picks fatal crash police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners