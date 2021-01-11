Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Premium Content Commercial space, restaurant proposed in $1.3 million DA

        Property A home already on the property is likely to be sold and removed from the site, according to the applicant.

        $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Premium Content $6 million plans for long-vacant waterfront pub property

        Business Long journey to breathe new life into this North Coast site

        Six people hurt in two-car crash at Alstonville

        Premium Content Six people hurt in two-car crash at Alstonville

        News The Bruxner Highway was closed in both directions after the incident

        Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        Premium Content Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        News Should more clinics be open on the weekends?