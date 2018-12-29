Menu
Emergency services are on the scene at a severe traffic accident near Granite Creek.
Breaking: Bruce Highway closed by serious accident

Gregory Bray
by
29th Dec 2018 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a serious traffic accident on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

It has been reported that a collision between a truck and a car towing a caravan has occured near the Granite Creek rest area and it is believed that one, or both, of the vehicles have rolled.

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked.

Updates to follow.

 

Update 11.48: Fire crews are isolating a gas leak at the scene.  Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

