Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.
Dale Symons pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.
Crime

Border jumper cut through metal chain to enter Qld

Jessica Cook
23rd Sep 2020 10:09 AM
A MAN who was caught by police at a Toogoom home after entering Queensland illegally has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard Dale Symons had used an angle grinder to cut a metal chain to enter the state after he was turned away from the border at Goondiwindi.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

The court heard lengthy submissions from the prosecution and defence.

The 26-year-old told police at the Goondiwindi border he wanted to enter Queensland to see his girlfriend, the court was told.

When he was turned away, he drove to another point on the border where he cut the metal chain.

Symons was sentenced to 60 hours unpaid community service.

No conviction was recorded for the COVID-19 charge or the wilful damage charge.

But a conviction was recorded for driving while unlicensed.

He told reporters outside the court he was very sorry for breaking the law and was regretful of his actions.

Symons was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend and advised others not to do what he had done.

border covid-19 fccourt fcpolice toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

