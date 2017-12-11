Menu
Login
News

UPDATE: Mechanical failure possible cause of crash

The truck's tyre blew out early this morning, causing the incident.
The truck's tyre blew out early this morning, causing the incident. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

VIDEO: Footage of this morning's truck accident

 

7AM 
Traffic is now clear in both directions for motorists while the B-Double is currently being loaded onto a tow truck. 

Police have confirmed that the driver of the truck had a mechanical fault resulting in a blown tyre which caused a collision with the railing on the western side of the highway. 

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident.

EARLIER

JUST one week after a crash cost the lives of two Lower Clarence residents, a truck has been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway just metres from where the fatality occurred.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting a B Double was involved in this latest accident, just before 3.45am this morning, at the notorious intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean.

On Monday, December 11, Ashby couple David and Carol Emert were killed in a head on collision just south of the Ferry Park intersection. Their funeral is this Thursday, December 21 at St James Anglican Church in Maclean.

>> RELATED STORY: Two confirmed dead in Pacific Highway crash

No injuries have been reported from this morning's incident at this stage. There are alternating stop/slow conditions in place on site, with intermittent stoppages required for the vehicle recovery.

Adam Hourigan

Emergency services and a heavy tow truck are on scene for the recovery, and there are heavy traffic conditions in the area, with motorists advised to allow more travel time.

More details as they come to hand.

Related Items

Topics:  ferry park pacific highway truck crash

Grafton Daily Examiner

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Grinches ruin Christmas with spate of thefts

Grinches ruin Christmas with spate of thefts

FROM Ballina to Evans Head, Alstonville, Lismore and Casino, lights and decorations are being destroyed or stolen.

Northern Rivers fans rush to watch new Star Wars film

IN CHARACTER: Star Wars fans Ethan, Malachi and Lachlan Gray, from Wardell, at the premiere of the new Star Wars The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi marks 40 years of the franchise

Surfers still ‘s*** scared’ of Ballina

A 3m female white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Ballina this year.

“Tell that to the people of Ballina.”

Daughter of former mayor faces arrest over $15k debt

Former Lismore City Council election candidate Belinda Nott is being threatened with arrest.

Daughter of a former Lismore mayor failed to appear in court

Local Partners