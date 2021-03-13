Menu
Police at the petrol station.
Police at the petrol station.
News

BREAKING: Armed hold up at petrol station

Janine Watson
13th Mar 2021 5:06 PM | Updated: 6:44 PM
There is a large police presence in Woolgoolga this afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Clarence Street.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

There is police tape around the petrol station and people are being interviewed.

The incident happened around 4pm.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

More details to come

