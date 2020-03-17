Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dreamworld CEO
Dreamworld CEO
Business

Ardent share trading halted

by Alister Thomson
17th Mar 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD owner Ardent Leisure has announced a share trading halt pending an announcement.

The news follows Ardent losing more than half its value on Monday during the sharemarket's worst loss in history.

Shares fell 52 per cent by close of trade to 17.5¢ yesterday, wiping $91.14 million off Ardent's market capitalisation.

Shares were up to 22.5 cents in early trade before the announcement.

Ardent last week withdrew market guidance for its Main Event business, which runs entertainment centres in the US, because of coronavirus.

It said it expects the impact of coronavirus to continue for longer than first thought and that it was "adjusting operating costs, deferring non-essential capital investment, and ­reviewing other non-critical business activities and ­discretionary expenses".

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld trading halt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police patrol supermarkets to protect elderly shoppers

        premium_icon Police patrol supermarkets to protect elderly shoppers

        News OFFICERS patrolled Lismore’s Coles and Woolworths stores between 7am and 8am today.

        Mystery death: How did this 'devoted' mum die?

        premium_icon Mystery death: How did this 'devoted' mum die?

        News The woman was found in the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby in 2017

        Hospitals across Northern NSW to double ICU capacity

        Hospitals across Northern NSW to double ICU capacity

        News "We're working to maximise available critical care resources"

        Testing time for locals after holiday

        premium_icon Testing time for locals after holiday

        Health Four day wait for clear coronavirus test result