Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: Another Ruby Princess passenger dies

by Sarah McPhee
5th Apr 2020 6:13 PM

Another passenger from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has died.

Queensland Health on Sunday night confirmed a 78-year-old man with underlying medical conditions died in The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane's northwest.

"The man contracted the disease after recently returning from a cruise," the health department said.

"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family."

ABC reported the cruise was the Ruby Princess which docked in Sydney on March 18 before thousands of passengers disembarked.

At least 11 of the nation's 35 coronavirus deaths were people who travelled on the vessel.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5689.

There are 2580 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 82 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

The national death toll stands at 35. Four of the five deaths reported on Sunday were people who travelled on the Ruby Princess.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus cruise ships editors picks ruby princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        So, your housemate won’t follow the COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon So, your housemate won’t follow the COVID-19 rules

        News WHAT do you do if your housemate refuses to abide by social distancing rules, wash their hands or avoid social gatherings?

        Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        premium_icon Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        News THE man had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

        How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        premium_icon How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        News Byron-based band are back after a three-year music-making hiatus.

        Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        premium_icon Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        News WITH many backpackers here jobless and at a loose end, the message is to fly home...