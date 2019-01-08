Menu
AIRCRAFT CRASH: A rescue helicopter is at the scene of an aviation incident believed to be in the Bundaberg area.
BREAKING: Aircraft crashes en route to Bundaberg

Toni Benson-Rogan
Katie Hall
8th Jan 2019 12:21 PM

AN AIRCRAFT with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. 

A 62-year-old Western Australian man was involved in the crash, which happened at about 9.30am. 

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the Auburn State Forest after the Jabiru the pilot was flying reportedly suffered engine failure and crashed into dense forest. 

When the rescue chopper arrived at the scene, a QAS paramedic was winched down to the pilot, who'd suffered minor injuries. 

>> READ MORE: First photos of Munduberra plane crash emerge.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a distress signal was received from a two-seater aircraft flying towards Bundaberg shortly before the incident.

Following assessment by paramedics, the patient was taken to hospital by road.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot Peter Marris said the man was very lucky to have walked away alive. 

"One of the plane's wings was completely torn off in the crash, it's amazing that he wasn't more badly injured," Mr Marris said. 

