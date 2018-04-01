Menu
22yo seriously assaulted at sister's home, hospitalised

A 22-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.
Sarah Steger
by

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a serious head injury after he was allegedly assaulted at a Toolooa home last night.

About 9.40pm on Saturday police responded to reports of a group of people fighting on John Dory Dr.

The 000 call claimed "a large neighbourhood disturbance was going on", a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police will allege a number of people arrived at the victim's residence with a weapon in tow and assaulted the man before fleeing the home. Another resident witnessed the attack, according to police.

"Some injuries to a number of people were reported. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the QPS spokeswoman said.

"It appears that there are four men and one female now assisting police with inquiries."

Police have not been able to take a victim statement yet due to the serious condition the hospitalised man is in.

It is understood the people involved were known to each other.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Topics:  ambulance assault attack crime editors picks fight hospital police

Gladstone Observer

