Ben Franklin MLC with Murwillumbah High School year seven student Maya Howard, 13, teacher Ms Candice Morris-Grant, year seven student Ruby Alexander, 13, and principal Peter Howes. Photo: Jessica Lamb
News

BREAKING: $100M plan to combine education campuses

Jessica Lamb
28th Oct 2020 10:27 AM
A FOUR-year plan to rollout a new $100 million kindergarten to Year 12 campus in Murwillumbah has been unveiled by the State Government today.

The Murwillumbah Education Campus will bring together students from Murwillumbah Public School, Murwillumbah East Public School, Murwillumbah High School and Wollumbin High School at the Murwillumbah High School site, which will be completely redeveloped.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said plans for the campus also include partnering with the local community to potentially offer joint-use facilities, as well building ties with industry to offer high school students enhanced vocational training.

She said the new campus, built for a capacity of 1500 students, will also benefit the wider community with possible joint use of sporting, creative and health and wellbeing facilities.

Ms Mitchell assured the media no permanent teaching jobs would be lost as a result of the transition and extensive community consultation would occur.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the development would bring up to 500 jobs in construction.

The integrated education campus for Murwillumbah is being toted as the first of its kind for regional NSW.

"This incredible project will provide the community with an architecturally designed and built-for-purpose primary and secondary school conveniently located on one campus," Ms Mitchell said.

She explained architects would "look at preserving the heritage buildings on the site (Murwillumbah High School) as they are important to the local community".

The new campus aims to open at the beginning of 2024 and enrollments are not yet open.

It is understood of the four current principal positions from the combining schools, the new campus will have a high school principal and a junior school principal.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

