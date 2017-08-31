Break-in at public school, youth charged

A number of iPads were stolen from a school during a break and enter.

A NUMBER of iPads have been stolen from Ballina Public School on August 22.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group started an investigation into the break-in and as a result they have arrested three young people and recovered the stolen property.

One young person has been charged with Break, Enter and Steal.

They have been released on conditional bail and will face Ballina Childrens Court in September.

The other two young people will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.