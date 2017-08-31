22°
News

Break-in at public school, youth charged

A number of iPads were stolen from a school during a break and enter.
A number of iPads were stolen from a school during a break and enter.

A NUMBER of iPads have been stolen from Ballina Public School on August 22.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group started an investigation into the break-in and as a result they have arrested three young people and recovered the stolen property.

One young person has been charged with Break, Enter and Steal.

They have been released on conditional bail and will face Ballina Childrens Court in September.

The other two young people will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Topics:  ballina public school break and enter break-in ipads juveniles northern rivers crime richmond lac theft

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
NRRRL calls out ‘grub’ who attacked veteran videographer

NRRRL calls out ‘grub’ who attacked veteran videographer

HEAD OF Northern Rivers Rugby League implores community to unite and bring the perpetrator to justice.

BURNING RAGE: Man sets own car alight after domestic dispute

A car fire in George Place, Ballina last night was said to be the result of a domestic argument.

'A sad, sorry end' to domestic dispute

Plateau police-less state

DAMAGE: Bob Wilson, from the Alstonville RSL Sub-Branch, looks over the patched holes in the rear wall of the RSL Hall, where vandals damaged the wall.

700 people sign petition for cops

No date yet for Paige's life-saving op

STRONG BOND: Andrew and Paige Humphreys are now in Chicago, awaiting life-saving surgery.

Paige is undergoing a battery of tests before life-saving surgery

Local Partners