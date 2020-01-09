Menu
Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, who was charged with murder following a fatal brawl at Ballina last month, will remain behind bars. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Murder accused fronts court from police station

Jodie Callcott
9th Jan 2020 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:06 PM
THE man accused of murdering an East Lismore man during a street brawl in December will remain behind bars.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday morning also facing an assault occasioning death charge.

Police allege Mr Larsen-Tai killed 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight near Hill and Parks streets, East Ballina on December 23.

 

Memorial for Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, who died in hospital after a brawl outside a pub at Ballina.
Mr Vilkelis-Curas died in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what was described by police at the time, as 'catastrophic head injuries' and was taken off life-support on Boxing Day.

Police arrested Mr Larsen-Tai at Cupania Ct, Tweed Heads West, at 6.30am Wednesday.

He appeared by videolink from custody in Tweed Heads Police Station, represented by defence lawyer Crystal Triggs.

No application for bail was made.

Mr Larsen-Tai's case will return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

