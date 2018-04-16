Brave battle: Tiny cancer survivor loses 80% of her skin

TRAUMATIC TIME: Just days after receiving news she was in the all clear from cancer, little Avery Beal was once again in the ICU after contracting a serious infection.

TRAUMATIC TIME: Just days after receiving news she was in the all clear from cancer, little Avery Beal was once again in the ICU after contracting a serious infection. Contributed

JUST when they thought they had seen the end of their daughter's suffering, the Beal family were once again rushing their four-year-old to the intensive care unit.

Coast girl Avery Beal has been bravely battling leukaemia for the past three and a half years after being diagnosed at 10 months old and appeared to be on track for a clear bill of health.

Only days after receiving news she was officially cancer free and wouldn't require any further treatment, Avery contracted an aggressive skin condition that has resulted in 80 per cent of her skin peeling from her body.

She is currently recovering in the burns unit at Brisbane's Lady Cilento hospital with her mother by her side, while her father, David Beal, looks after her siblings at their Coast home.

Mr Beal said what should have been a time of celebration for their family had resulted in more heartache.

"We were away at a camp last weekend and she woke up in the middle of the night in a lot of pain," he said.

"We asked her what we could do to help her and her reply was 'I need hospital'.

"My heart just broke because a four-year-old shouldn't even know that was an option."

The family rushed Avery to the emergency department where her health took a turn for the worse and very quickly her skin began to peel and blister.

Biopsy results concluded that she had contracted a serious staph infection called Scalded Skin Syndrome.

"It's not normally as severe as this but because of all the treatments she has been receiving, her immunity levels are very low so she is prone to catching things and her body didn't have the ability to fight off the infection," Mr Beal said.

"They are basically treating her like a burns patient and she's virtually wrapped head to toe in bandages and has been heavily sedated to help with the pain."

Mr Beal said doctors expected she would spend several weeks in hospital recovering from the condition and fortunately her skin would heal.

"I think her skin will grow back naturally and the doctors are happy with how she is progressing and say there shouldn't be any long term scarring," he said.

"She is in intense pain and will be in the ICU for the next few weeks but in context of what she has already been through, that's not a huge amount of time."

The family have been receiving an influx of message from supporters wishing them well, which Mr Beal said they were extremely grateful for.

"We have always tried to remain positive throughout everything Avery has been through," he said.

"We have six kids, three boys and three girls, and they miss their sister but we have encouraged them to have a high level of faith."

The family post regular updates of Avery's condition on the Facebook page Support for Avery's Journey, www.facebook.com/averysupport/.

A GoFundMe page has been organised to help cover the costs of Avery's treatments.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/supportively.